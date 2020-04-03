NETHealth shares locations, age ranges of people with COVID-19 in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Health officials are releasing more specific information about the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County.
According to NET Health CEO George Roberts, there are 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County, with 32 of them being community spread and 21 are travel related. Twenty-five of the total cases are male, and 28 of them are female.
Roberts shared the following about those cases:
- 44 are in Tyler
- 4 in Flint
- 3 in Whitehouse
- 1 in Troup
- 1 in Hideaway
He also revealed these statistics about their ages:
- 1 is 00-20
- 10 are 21-40
- 19 are 41-59
- 20 are 60- 79
- 3 are over 80
Roberts again urged residents to implement social distancing and follow the stay-at-home orders because people can be positive and not show any symptoms.
Roberts said you should act as though everyone is a carrier of COVID-19. He added that one person can infect up to four people.
In response to a question about the number of ventilators available, Roberts said "right now at this particular moment in time we are OK,” Roberts said.
Previous story:
Officials with the City of Tyler and Smith County will hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Friday to discuss more on the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas as of 11 a.m. Friday and 53 of those cases are in Smith County.
There are 152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas as of 11 a.m. Friday and 53 of those cases are in Smith County.
