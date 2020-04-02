Tyler cancer center nurse tests positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Oncology in Tyler has released a statement regarding a nurse testing positive for COVID-19.
According to the business, they learned of the test results on Wednesday. The nurse developed symptoms on March 19 and immediately left the clinic and has been self-quarantined since then, according to Texas Oncology.
The nurse was wearing personal protective equipment and hand no close contact with other staff and other patients while they were symptomatic, according to the press release.
“Texas Oncology is following established guidelines from the CDC and the local health department to protect patients and staff in the event of exposure – whether from a staff member or patient," the press release states. "The area where the nurse worked inside the center was thoroughly cleaned. Our thoughts are with our nurse and her family, and with all frontline healthcare workers who are caring for patients during this challenging time. We are wishing a speedy recovery to our nurse.”
