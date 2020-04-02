Thursday’s Weather: More clouds today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Clouds will increase through the day today with breezy south winds. Temperatures will reach the mid-70s this afternoon. Most of the day will be rain-free, but chances for rain will return to the forecast by this evening and increase overnight. A few scattered showers are expected tomorrow, but rain chances will become more likely tomorrow evening and into Saturday with a slow-moving cold front. Saturday will be cloudy and rainy with temperatures in the 60s. A brief break in the rain could be possible late Saturday into early Sunday, but more rain chances return Sunday afternoon and continue into next week.