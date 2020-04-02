Smith Co. Sheriff’s Officials: Criminal investigation underway following shooting injuring at least one

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.
Deputies were at the scene on Holiday Hills Road, about three miles east of the NNE Loop 323, around 3:15 a.m.
At least one person is reportedly injured. First responders could be seen doing chest compressions on a person inside an EMS truck at the scene.
Details are limited at this time. We are working to learn if there were any injuries or if a suspect has been taken into custody.
We have a crew at the scene getting more information on this developing story. You can watch live reports every half hour on Good Morning East Texas here.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.