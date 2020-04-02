SFA’s Kevon Harris optimistic about basketball future

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The season ended earlier than expected for SFA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kevon Harris was hoping for a second trip to the NCAA Tournament.
His final memory in a Lumberjack journey will be with the Southland Conference Tournament trophy in his hands with confetti falling from the ceiling of the William R. Johnson Coliseum.
“It sucks to go through it and have my last year end like that,” Harris said. “But I wouldn’t want it to end like that with no other guys.”
Harris finished the season with plenty of accomplishments. On the court, Harris averaged 17.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He was named the unanimous Southland Conference Player of the year, and earned spots on the NABC District 22 first team and the Lou Henson All-American team. Harris also finished his career as a Lumberjack with 1,833 points, good enough for the third all-time leading scorer at SFA and the leader in scoring for the Division I era in Nacogdoches.
Harris is now looking to make it to a NBA roster. The pre-draft process is up in the air right now. Harris has been contacted by several NBA scouts this season and was invited to the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a combine event where the top 64 college players show off their skills for scouts from every NBA franchise. That combine was canceled.
“I think a guy like Kevon could catch a lot of eyes because he didn’t get the NCAA tournament to show off,” SFA men’s basketball coach Kyle Keller said. “Those NBA guys don’t know what the next step is right now. they don’t have a handbook for this. I think if he stays in shape and is ready when the bell rings then everybody id going to see how great of a player Kevon Harris can be.”
Harris is currently in Nacogdoches trying to stay in shape and working on hiring an agent while still completing his degree.
“I am a hard working player that is going to give it my all and bring good culture to a team and good work ethic Harris said. “I’ll do whatever I can.”
Harris is not the first from SFA to go on to the NBA scene. Thomas Walkup was invited to the NBA summer League before heading to the D-League and is now playing professional basketball in Europe. Harris’ former teammate Shannon Bogues and Leon Gilmore played this last season in the G-League with the Wisconsin Herd.
