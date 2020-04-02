Public Health Lab of East Texas low on critical component needed for COVID-19 testing

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Public Health Lab of East Texas in Tyler is running low on a substance needed to analyze COVID-19 test samples, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
“The PHLET is judiciously using any remaining reagents that it has received to serve the public health needs of the region in the most efficient and effective manner possible," said Terrence Ates, Public Information Officer for NET Health.
Test reagents are chemicals that are critical to the testing process. Ates said when the “details have been worked out,” testing at a previous rate will resume at the Tyler lab. Ates said this speaks to their response of increasing their pipeline of sending samples for testing to private labs.
“In the meantime, health systems have identified commercial testing options which are becoming more available," Ates said.
According to data last updated Tuesday, March 31, the Tyler lab had received 619 samples for testing – 571 samples had been tested. Of those, 40 came back positive, 523 came back negative. This data does not include samples received at private labs.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 47,000 tests across the state. According to the data, 43,598 of those samples were tested at private labs.
