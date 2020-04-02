Overton ISD superintendent addresses possible parent-to-teacher virus exposure

I understand the concerns that this information will bring and I trust that you will make the decision that is in the best interest of your family. I absolutely understand if you choose to distance yourself from the assignment/meal pickup operation and I assure you that your student will not be punished for incomplete assignments. You can pick up the assignments at a later date when you feel comfortable to do so. OISD will continue to monitor the situation and will follow the guidance and recommendations from the appropriate authorities.