Overton ISD superintendent addresses possible parent-to-teacher virus exposure

The statement reads in full:
Overton ISD parents/guardians:
One of our OISD parents has tested positive for the Covid 19 virus. The spouse of that person met with an OISD employee last week and has been through the pickup line as recently as Monday.
Our employee is currently self quarantined and has no symptoms (neither does the spouse as far as I've been able to learn).
The employee who has self quarantined worked the meal/assignment delivery line this past Monday so I called the Rusk County Emergency Management group to get their recommendation on whether we should continue our program as it is. They did not see a reason to alter our procedures and advised that we were able to continue.
If you've been a part of our assignment/lunch pickup you know that everyone wears gloves and at no time do we touch the people receiving the packets/meals. We do our best to keep appropriate spacing and no one who has worked has had any symptoms.
The cafeteria is wiped down daily and all surfaces used by our staff are sprayed with disinfectant.
I understand the concerns that this information will bring and I trust that you will make the decision that is in the best interest of your family. I absolutely understand if you choose to distance yourself from the assignment/meal pickup operation and I assure you that your student will not be punished for incomplete assignments. You can pick up the assignments at a later date when you feel comfortable to do so. OISD will continue to monitor the situation and will follow the guidance and recommendations from the appropriate authorities.
Respectfully,
Stephen DuBoseSuperintendentOverton ISD
