Longview warns charges can be filed if businesses don’t comply with governor’s order

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview is issuing a warning to businesses that do not comply with state and local stay-at-home orders.
City spokesperson Shawn Hara said Thursday there have been several complaints about businesses not complying.
A list of those businesses is given to the police department, according to Hara, who adds that not complying with the governor’s order is a Class B misdemeanor and not a ticketable offense.
“We had a shelter-in-place order that was already in place here in Longview and Gregg County, and now the governor has his order that has taken precedence over ours, but there’s a lot of similarities there," Hara said. “What we’re encouraging businesses to do is to look at that order that came from the governor and see are you an essential business and you need to follow the governor’s order accordingly.”
He said the City’s main goal is compliance.
“If we can’t get compliance then it’s going to be officer discretion to look at this situation and if need be, then they can file charges,” Hara said. “That’s not what we want to do. We want to get compliance. But if it comes to that, that is an avenue that is left open according to the governor’s order. That said, even if you are an essential business, that doesn’t mean it’s business as usual. You need to be putting in place all of those social distancing requirements, and that’s within his order."
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.