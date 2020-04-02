Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that an Arkansas man accused of making the deadly toxin ricin will not stand trial because possession of that substance was not illegal when he was charged. Alexander Joseph Jordan was scheduled for trial in June for possessing the unregistered ricin in 2018. U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. on Monday tossed out the charges because possession of that substance didn’t become illegal until July 2019. Prosecutors argued that Congress had intended to criminalize all unregistered possession of ricin, regardless of when the defendant was charged.