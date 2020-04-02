How East Texas teens are coping with COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A stereotypical high school senior is too busy with school, extracurriculars, a part time job, and friends to hang out at home. They’re probably focused on prom, sports teams, and graduation.
With all of those things now possibly cancelled due to COVID-19, teens are finding ways to cope.
“I was really upset because, obviously, I have a lot of plans and things I was looking forward to for a long time,” said Katy Edens.
She’s a senior at Kilgore High School.
“I’ve been praying about this and how to find the best way for me to handle it and not be so negative all the time,” said Edens. “It’s easy to be upset about everything.”
She said this newfound time is helping her grow her relationship with God.-
“I’m opening my Bible more, praying more because I don’t know how to cope with this and that’s where my peace is coming from,” said Edens. “It is hard knowing we may not get to have a real prom or the things we’ve been looking forward to.”
Helping her grow that relationship with God is her youth group pastor who is now doing virtual meetings.
“It would be easy to look at our teens and kids and say you don’t know how hard life is other places, you’re still having a good house, still have food,” said Bobby Catt, the student pastor at First Baptist Church in Kilgore. “But, I think that would minimize to them the concerns, pain and fear in their life that are still real things.”
Another member of that youth group is high school senior, Carl White.
“Before COVID-19, I’d go to school during the week and work on the weekends,” said White. “But now, since I don’t have school, I work the entire time and when I’m off, I do my homework.”
Unlike many teens stuck at home, he’s working 40+ hours a week at a local donut shop.
“Throughout this whole situation, I’m just trying to stay grateful," said White. “There’s plenty of people that are losing their jobs.”
Both White and Edens say the youth group is an important part of how they’re coping..
“Bobby and all the leaders are always there to talk to us,” said White. “Every Wednesday it’s a positive meeting.”
“Having them to look to and knowing they’re always there and the understanding that we’re upset that our senior year is not what we planned it to be,” said Edens.
Catt says he hopes the students are able to use this as a not-planned — but much needed — break mentally and physically.
White says the high school has not yet officially cancelled prom or graduation, they’re been postponed. But he said Kilgore’s prom was scheduled for May 2, so he’s not expecting that date to work.
