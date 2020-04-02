Gregg County inmate hospitalized with COVID-19

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff confirmed Thursday afternoon that an inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said that the inmate was hospitalized over the past week, and has now tested positive for the virus.
The inmate, who Cerliano said was in jail awaiting trial on a serious violent felony, has not been identified. Cerliano said that the inmate has been receiving multiple treatments outside the jail facility for the past two weeks. He has required outside medical treatment throughout his two year confinement due to a previously diagnosed health condition according to the sheriff.
He adds that the sheriff’s office has implemented an employee medical screening process in addition to the previously implemented medical screening for new inmates. There is a sanitation schedule in place that requires high traffic communal inmate areas to be sanitized every two hours to protect both inmates and staff, he said.
Also, Cerliano said that Gregg County Sheriff’s Office and Smith County Sheriff’s Office have developed a joint operational plan on housing inmates who test positive for COVID-19. The joint plan was put in place as the virus began to affect the East Texas area. This inmate triggers the first step in that joint plan. In addition to the cleaning implemented above, the inmate will be housed in a negative pressure cell located in the Smith County Jail if not hospitalized.
The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor all inmates and jail staff and provide updates to the community as information becomes available, Cerliano said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.