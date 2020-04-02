East Texas Food Bank staff member tested positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -statement by the East Texas Food Bank CEO Dennis Cullinane
Wednesday April 1, the East Texas Food Bank became aware that a staff member working in our administrative office, which is separate from our warehouse and volunteer center, tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member developed symptoms on March 24, and following CDC guidelines left the food bank immediately and has been self-quarantined since then.
The ETFB administrative office has been temporarily closed to be thoroughly cleaned.
Our Volunteer Center remains open and fully operational.
