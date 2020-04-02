East Texas Food Bank to distribute emergency food boxes at East Texas State Fairgrounds

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The East Texas Food Bank (ETFB) will hand out free emergency food boxes for East Texas families in need on Friday.
Each box will contain enough pantry items for 16 meals and will include dried beans, rice, pasta, and canned meat, fruits, and vegetables.
An ETFB news release stated anyone interested in a free meal box just needs to provide their name and address; no paperwork or identification is needed.
The drive-thru distribution will be held starting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 3, at the East Texas State Fairgrounds. Households will receive one emergency box, while supplies last.
Any family seeking food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic can visit www.EastTexasFoodBank.org and click “Find Food” to get information on the nearest food resources.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.