East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices lower this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Compared to last week all feeder steers and heifer class averages ended 7 to 12 dollars lower.
That’s according to the East Texas livestock report out of Crockett.
Short available supplies that created a demand market last week weakened over this past week as the marketing numbers grew due to the higher prices.
Slaughter cows and bulls finished 10 dollars behind last week's numbers.
The market report says the market traders and feeders continue to remain cautious amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
