Anderson County to enforce governor’s ‘stay-at-home’ order beginning at midnight

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - From Anderson County:
Anderson County will be required to enforce Governor Abbott’s Executive Order Number GA-014 which will take effect state-wide at 12:01a.m. on April 2, 2020, and continuing through April 30, 2020 (subject to extension based on the status of COVID-19).
In accordance to GA-014, “every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.” The complete list of “essential services” is available at: www.tdem.texas.gov/essentialservices.
Non-essential businesses ordered to be closed as a part of Governor Abbott’s order include:
Entertainment Venues and Facilities:
· Movie theaters
· Theatres, auditoriums, or performing arts centers
· Bowling alleys
· Arcades
· Concert venues
· Museums
· Bingo halls
· Social clubs, nightclubs, bars
· Venues operated by social clubs
Close Contact Service Providers:
· Barber shops
· Hair salons
· Nail salons
· Spas
· Waxing/eye threading salons
· Body art facilities (including piercing or tattoo shops)
· Tanning Salons
· Massage therapy establishments and massage therapy services
Recreational Facilities:
· Fitness, exercise centers, gyms
· Public swimming pools
· Group exercise facilities (yoga, barre, spin, cross-fit, etc.)
· Dance studios
· Martial arts studios
· Go-kart tracks
· Arcades
· Any facilities with shared equipment by customers.
Non-Essential Businesses to close physical stores. Your business may still be conducted online
· Beauty supply stores
· Clothing Stores
· Craft stores
· Florists
· Gift shops
· Jewelry stores
· Sewing/Quilting Stores
· Shoe Stores
· Tobacco, vaping stores
· Video game stores
What businesses will be allowed to remain open as Essential Businesses?
(Owners must still abide by social distancing guidelines of 6-feet between customers)
· Appliance stores
· Agricultural supply stores
· Alcohol/Liquor Stores
· Automotive maintenance, repair, and sales facilities
· Cleaning companies
· Construction trades
· Daycare providers
· Financial services (accounting companies, banks, brokerage/retirement companies, check cashing/payday loans)
· Gas stations/convenience stores
· Government agencies – City and County offices are still accessible via phone or e-mail for assistance
· Grocery stores
· Hardware/construction stores
· Healthcare providers
· Laundry services (laundromats, dry cleaners)
· Pharmacies
· Pool maintenance companies
· Rental car places
· Retail stores that sell grocery items
· Restaurants will be permitted to continue to serve take-out/delivery food.
· Telecommunications companies
Businesses who will be impacted by these mandated closures, should reach out to the Small Business Administration to find out information about COVID-19 available support and resources:
We are all responsible for working to reduce the potential for spread of COVID-19 in our community.
If you have been exposed to a sick traveler, have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, please contact your healthcare provider.
Please be sure to call before going to a medical provider, to prevent any potential spread.
Residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. Everyone in East Texas should remember to:
· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Practice social distancing - Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms.
· Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
· Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a cleaning items that contain bleach.
· Follow all recommendations from your local health officials.
More information about the ways all East Texas communities can help to slow disease transmission are maintained at https://www.MyNETHealth.org/coronavirus.
