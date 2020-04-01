With no sports, college athletes adjusting to new normal

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - With the spring sports season canceled, college athletes are having to adjust to a new normal.
College campuses are also closed so not only are the athletes not adjusting to no practices or games, they are also adjusting to a new way of learning.
University of Houston catcher Kyle Lovelace is back home and has plenty of time on his hands.
“Life has always been centered around baseball,” Lovelace said. “My life was baseball. Now we have so much time and we have online classes. We can’t see too far down the road right now and see what is coming on the baseball side so for school it messes things up because every day you have a plan and now I don’t know how to just be a student. it is different. I am just staying in touch with my professors and getting on the right track.”
Lovelace is getting in whatever physical activity he can find and has even been able to catch some bullpen sessions with fellow Hudson alum and Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Riley Smith.
“You have to always prepare for something,” Lovelace said. “You can’t press pause on baseball or your life. Whatever opportunity comes next get ready to go and hopefully everything works out.”
