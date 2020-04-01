Winona ISD extends suspension of school through May 1, superintendent says

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - Winona ISD Superintendent Damenion Miller released a statement about the projected return date for students in the district.
Wildcat Parents,
I want to share with you statewide news regarding our projected return date. Today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that extended school closures across the state through Friday, May 1, 2020. Winona ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, May 1, 2020, in an effort to support our nation’s need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Our health officials report that cases are continuing to spread in the state, and an increase in confirmed cases in our county seems likely. Suspending operations for this length of time will allow us to determine, in coordination with local health officials, whether the virus is continuing to have community spread or whether it has been contained. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined the need for all communities to implement a social distancing protocol. We want to reiterate a request to our broader community to take the following reasonable precautions to prevent the spread of the illness:
Don’t shake hands
Wash your hands regularly
Limit movement within the community, especially avoiding crowded placed and maintaining 3 to 6 ft of distance between people (at least an arm’s length)
If you are moving around in the community, don’t congregate in large groups
For those who have traveled to areas with known COVID-19 cases – both inside and outside of the country – we ask that you self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms. Students who have traveled should plan to stay home for two weeks after arriving home. Please contact your campus to let them know, and this will be considered an excused absence.
If you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider for medical advice .
Keep your child at home if he/she feels ill, even if you think it is just a cold.
Do not leave the house if you are ill, except to access medical care
This is a quickly changing situation, and we will continue to monitor information, will assess conditions throughout the week, and will provide the next update before May 1, 2020. Thank you for your support and cooperation as we ensure that all members of the community of Winona ISD stay safe and healthy.
Sincerely, Damenion Miller Superintendent of Schools
