Winona ISD extends suspension of school through May 1, superintendent says

I want to share with you statewide news regarding our projected return date. Today, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order that extended school closures across the state through Friday, May 1, 2020. Winona ISD will extend the suspension of normal district operations through Friday, May 1, 2020, in an effort to support our nation’s need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Our health officials report that cases are continuing to spread in the state, and an increase in confirmed cases in our county seems likely. Suspending operations for this length of time will allow us to determine, in coordination with local health officials, whether the virus is continuing to have community spread or whether it has been contained. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined the need for all communities to implement a social distancing protocol. We want to reiterate a request to our broader community to take the following reasonable precautions to prevent the spread of the illness: