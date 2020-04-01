Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! After a beautiful and cool start, we will enjoy a nice and sunny warm up into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon. Enjoy whatever sunshine you can, as cloud cover will quickly spill back over East Texas later this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow will start off mostly cloudy, dry, and cool before showers and isolated thundershowers begin to pop up later tomorrow afternoon and evening. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day on Friday and early on Saturday as our next cold front begins to move through East Texas. This cold front will likely stall just along the Texas Coast Saturday night and will allow for scattered showers to persist over East Texas throughout the day on Palm Sunday. More cloudy skies and scattered rain chances to persist throughout the first half of next week so keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures looks to remain fairly mild until Monday, when southerly winds return and warm our afternoons back into the lower to middle 80s through next Wednesday.