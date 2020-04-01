Texas shale producers ask state to cut oil output as demand plummets during coronavirus pandemic

"Stabilizing the international crude oil market is essential for the Texas economy, as well as our future energy sovereignty and national security,” a spokesman for Christian said in a statement. “Chairman Christian looks forward to continuing discussing stabilization efforts, including tools like proration, to ensure we are doing everything we can to get Texans back to work. As he stated in a recent editorial in WorldOil, he believes we should act in collaboration with other states and the federal government, not unilaterally.“