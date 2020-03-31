East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Mostly Clear Skies are expected overnight tonight. Cool morning temperatures are ahead under a Mostly Sunny Sky. A slow increase in clouds on Wednesday afternoon is expected with skies remaining mostly cloudy through Thursday. Increasing rain chances as well Thursday afternoon. More rain is likely on Friday as we prepare for another cold front Friday night/early Saturday morning. A few isolated thundershowers will be possible as well. Rain chances diminish on Saturday. Unfortunately, rain chances increase throughout the day on Sunday. Good chances for showers and isolated thundershowers on Monday and Tuesday. We are, once again, in the upper-level storm path which brings in disturbances from the Pacific Ocean, over Texas and over our area. Temperatures will slowly warm over the next week, if not longer. The front on Friday night/Sunday morning has very little cool air associated with it, so don’t expect a ‘cool-down’ with the system. Highs will reach the lower 70s tomorrow afternoon, then into the lower 80s by Tuesday of next week.