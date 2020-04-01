Marion Co. Judge issues shelter-in-place order in response to COVID-19

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Marion County has issued a shelter-in-place order for its residents, effective at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
County Judge Leward LaFleur made the announcement via a live video on social media Tuesday evening.
“I feel it my duty to protect with all the available resources that are at my disposal, the people here in our community.”
The order will remain in effect until April 30, in conjunction with Governor Greg Abbott’s extended executive order.
“At this time in every county that touches Marion County, there is at least one confirmed case of COVID-19. Based on the way that test results are being reported, currently we don’t have any cases in Marion County and hopefully that’s a good thing. And I want to try to keep it that way.”
The judge says he made the decision after consulting the Jefferson mayor pro tempore, the county emergency management coordinator, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
