Longview officials reiterate need for social distancing after more COVID-19 cases confirmed

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview continues to urge residents to take the stay-at-home orders seriously and only go out for those essential reasons.
City spokesman Shawn Hara says awareness and caution are the keys to keeping the community safe and as healthy as possible.
“This is not the time to say I’m not really going to pay attention. This is the time to say ‘ok, what is it that’s the real threat here and make sure that we follow through on that.’ You know, only do those essential activities. That doesn’t mean you have to stay at home all the time," Hara said. “There are essential activities where you need to go purchase supplies, go care for a loved one, go outside. That is a possibility. You’re not stuck at your home, but it does mean that you have to limit those activities.”
The City asks everyone to follow the guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack posted a Facebook update on the situation saying, “Just because a business is considered essential doesn’t mean it is essential you go there.”
