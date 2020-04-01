Superintendent: Linden-Kildare ISD staffer tests positive for COVID-19, has not handled meals, homework

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) The superintendent of Linden-Kildare Schools says that one staffer has tested positive for COVID-19.
The superintendent shared full details in this letter to LKISD families:
Dear LKCISD families,
Earlier today, one of our staff members tested positive for the COVID-19. I want to let you know that this staff member has not handled any meals that have been delivered nor have they handled any assignments that went out this week. They rode the bus two days early last week and had no symptoms while riding, and had no direct contact with students. Out of precaution, the staff member has self-quarantined for 7 days already prior to being diagnosed. As soon as we learned about the positive test, we have encouraged quarantining anyone else that had direct contact. We will continue to deliver meals and assignments as long as we have staff members willing to serve.
I appreciate the respect and the prayers that many of you are sending our way. Our mission is to serve the students of LKCISD and to do it in the right way. I will continue to only send you the facts and I hope that our community will stay together and support one another.
We are taking every precaution necessary in preparing the meals, packing the meals, and delivering the meals. If you have been receiving meals and no longer wish to, please put a note on your mailbox to let us know not to stop and we will respect that.
I don’t know what the future holds with this virus. I do know I have my own concerns to protect my family as well and I choose to stay involved. Thank you for all of your support.
Sincerely,
Keri WintersSuperintendent, LKCISD
