Superintendent: Linden-Kildare ISD staffer tests positive for COVID-19, has not handled meals, homework

Earlier today, one of our staff members tested positive for the COVID-19. I want to let you know that this staff member has not handled any meals that have been delivered nor have they handled any assignments that went out this week. They rode the bus two days early last week and had no symptoms while riding, and had no direct contact with students. Out of precaution, the staff member has self-quarantined for 7 days already prior to being diagnosed. As soon as we learned about the positive test, we have encouraged quarantining anyone else that had direct contact. We will continue to deliver meals and assignments as long as we have staff members willing to serve.