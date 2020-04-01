Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA-CHURCH SERVICE
Churchgoers flock to hear Louisiana pastor despite virus ban
CENTRAL, La. (AP) — Buses and cars filled a Louisiana church parking lot for another service as worshipers flocked to hear a pastor who is facing misdemeanor charges for holding services despite a ban intended to control the new coronavirus. Some protesters turned out, too, including one man shouting through a bullhorn against the gathering at the Life Tabernacle Church in the city of Central. Pastor Tony Spell was issued a summons hours earlier on Tuesday for holding services previously at the church in violation of the governor's order banning gatherings. Authorities say more than 5,200 people in Louisiana have confirmed virus infections, and 239 state residents have died.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana waits on ventilator shipment as virus deaths spike
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is waiting for a promised shipment of ventilators from the national stockpile to help care for its most fragile COVID-19 patients. The state is bracing for a looming weekend deadline when New Orleans hospitals are expected to run out of the breathing devices. New figures show Louisiana had its deadliest day of the coronavirus epidemic Tuesday. Fifty-four more Louisianans have died from the COVID-19 disease. That brings the state's death toll to 239. State lawmakers returned to the Capitol for a short introduction of last-minute bills Tuesday, including emergency measures related to the virus. Gov. John Bel Edwards responded to the spike in virus cases by doubling the number of overflow hospital beds being constructed at New Orleans' convention center.
HIGH MISSISSIPPI RIVER
Louisiana spillway may open for record 3rd consecutive year
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal authorities say they may have to open up a major flood control project on the Mississippi River to ease pressure on New Orleans levees. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that the river is expected to crest above 17 feet at a key New Orleans gauge as early as Friday. That would likely lead to the opening of a structure that diverts water through the Bonnet Carre spillway. It would be the first time the structure has been used three years in a row. Extended openings last year were blamed by Mississippi authorities for feeding toxic algae blooms and killing oysters, dolphins and other sea life.
HOTEL COLLAPSE
City, developer clash over demolition of collapsed hotel
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Plans to demolish the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans remain in limbo as the city and developers disagree over how to safely bring down the structure. The upper floors of the hotel collapsed in October while it was still under construction, killing three workers and injuring dozens more. The hotel developer says it has found a new contractor that will perform a traditional piece-by-piece demolition but the city doesn't agree on the plan. The developer's original plan to work with the city's suggested contractor fell through because of liability insurance costs. The developer said the city is holding up the demolition. Two of the deceased workers remain in the building.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JUVENILE-OFFENDERS
Kids under threat: Virus hitting juvenile detention centers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — For the tens of thousands of kids locked up in juvenile detention centers and other correctional facilities across America, the coronavirus is on its way. Louisiana confirmed this week that a staff member and three children in state custody had contracted the virus. Minnesota, New York, Texas and Connecticut also have reported positive tests among youth or staff. More than 30 correctional administrators and children’s rights advocates called Tuesday for the release of vulnerable youths and for the stoppage of all new admissions. They also want a clear safety plan for those who remain inside, including access to adequate cleaning supplies and contact with loved ones.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHELL DEAL
Shell pulls out of natural gas deal amid virus concerns
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shell says it is pulling out of a multibillion-dollar deal to renovate a liquified natural gas terminal in Louisiana in order to preserve cash during the coronavirus pandemic. The Advocate reports the company's Dallas-based partner, Energy Transfer, will take over the Calcasieu Parish project but reduce its size. The move was also prompted by the drop in oil prices. The project has been granted an extension until December 2025 by the federal government. It is estimated to create up to 5,000 construction jobs and 200 permanent full-time jobs.
FATAL HIT-AND-RUN
Sheriff: Teen charged with fatal hit-and-run
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a teen has been charged with fatally hitting a man with his car and fleeing the scene. The teen turned himself in Tuesday morning and was charged with felony hit-and-run. Caddo County deputies said a man was found dead near a driveway of an apartment complex Monday night. The man was later identified as 38-year-old Joshua James Parrish, a resident of the apartment complex. Detective Nathan Everett said the teen was driving in the area and thought he hit a sign but didn't stop to investigate. When the teen learned of the man's death, he turned himself in to Blanchard Police. It's unclear whether the teen had an attorney.
AP-US-TRUMP-BIRD-DEATHS
Ex-wildlife chief: Trump rule could kill billions of birds
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — The Trump administration is moving to scale back criminal enforcement of a century-old law protecting most American wild bird species. The former director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told AP billions of birds could die if the government doesn't hold companies liable for accidental bird deaths. On the edge of a former open pit copper mine in Montana, sirens and the pop of propane cannons are meant to keep geese, swans and ducks from landing on a lake of toxic water. Montana Resources says it will keep up efforts to scare birds away after thousands landed and later died in 2016.