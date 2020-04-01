Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas may temporarily close some of its parks over concerns that crowds of out-of-state visitors are flocking to them during the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he wants to curtail the number of non-resident visitors and has asked park officials for recommendations. The governor said the move is based on complaints from local officials and businesses, especially in the Buffalo National River area, where they have seen lots of vehicles with plates from out of state. The number of coronavirus cases in the state rose Tuesday to at least 523 and officials reported the eighth death.