East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… Increasing clouds through the rest of the day today. Rain chances return during the afternoon on Thursday with just a few showers here and there. Best chances for showers/thundershowers likely to be late on Friday/early on Saturday as a cold front moves through East Texas. Rain likely to continue into the day on Saturday as well. Just a few showers on Sunday before the chances increase once again on Monday and Tuesday. Showers will remain in the forecast on Wednesday as well. The reason for this pattern of rain each day is that the flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere remains generally from west to east. Disturbance get caught up in the flow and move over the state of Texas/East Texas. Over the next 7 days, we are not likely to see much sunshine as more and more clouds make their way through our area. Umbrellas at the ready. Not much severe weather is expected, but, as always, we will keep our eyes on it for you and let you know asap. Temperatures are expected to remain on the mild to warm side as well. Just a bit cooler on Saturday with the cold front moving through, then we start warming back up again. Have a great day.