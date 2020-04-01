ETN: Tips to file for unemployment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, about 500,000 Texans have been laid off or fired in the past 18 days, and the influx of people seeking unemployment benefits has overwhelmed the Texas Workforce Commission.
Along those lines, KLTV’s Julian Esparza passed some tips on the best ways to file for unemployment benefits to East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons during an interview Wednesday. Esparza said that he talked to officials with the TWC about the situation.
“They’re trying the best they can in these unprecedented times,” Esparza said.
Employees with what have been deemed “non-essential” businesses have been laid off or terminated in the past two weeks, and many people have been struggling with getting unemployment benefits.
Esparza said he has talked to people who have been trying to file for unemployment benefits for the past two weeks. People spoke of the TWC website crashing or being down, and one woman said she has called the TWC number 42 times.
Esparza said people with TWC know it’s a difficult process, and they urged East Texans to be patient.
The best option for filing for unemployment benefits is gong through the unemployment page on the TWC website.
The page has a notice at the top that gives the best possible time to apply for benefits on the website.
“Having trouble filing an unemployment claim online? Our Unemployment Benefit System online portal is available 24 hours a day but is experiencing a high volume of visitors,” the notice states. “We are seeing lower volume on the online portal between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. You may want to try back during those hours to file your claim or check the status of your claim.”
