ETN Interview: KLTV’s Jeremy Butler discusses critically important COVID-19 treatments, supplies

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to grow, some healthcare professionals in areas of the United States that have been the hardest hit by the coronavirus are dealing with shortages of critical supplies and equipment.
KLTV’s Jeremy Butler spoke about that situation with East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons Wednesday morning. Butler touched on the growing need for COVID-19 testing kits and ventilators for patients with more serious coronavirus symptoms.
In a recent press conference, President Donald Trump said Americans may have some tough times ahead in the next two weeks.
“We’re going to start seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s going to be a very, very painful two weeks,” Trump said.
Trump’s coronavirus task force has said that the COVID-19 death toll could be between 100,000 and 240,000 in the United States alone.
