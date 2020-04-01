ETN: East Texas Food Bank offers new services

By Kayla Lyons | April 1, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 4:44 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Lauren Barnes with the East Texas Food Bank discusses how to access two new programs for emergency food box access.

A new senior box delivery program starts Wednesday. Call for delivery Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm. Call 903-617-2046, if you qualify the food will be brought to your doorstep. Seniors must live in Tyler and meet income guidelines.

Friday at the East Texas Fairgrounds an emergency food distribution drive-thru is open to all from 10 am to 12 pm.

Click here to view other programs available from the East Texas Food Bank.

