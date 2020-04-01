East Texan making N95-equivalent masks using 3-D printer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many people are trying to help in any way they can during the COVID-19 pandemic.
One East Texas man who manufacturers car and machine parts is using his knowledge and tools to create an equivalent to N95 masks.
He currently has a 3D-printable version on his website for anyone who has a 3D printer and is hoping to soon start a larger scale production.
“I wanted to do something and felt like I had the capability and knowledge to be able to do it,” said Jonathan Peace, the president of Sparc Industries. “So I came up with the prototype of this mask. It’s all 3D-printed and using a HEPA filter.”
Peace is working on getting the mask FDA approved so that healthcare providers and law enforcement can wear them.
He’ll be donating all of the masks free of charge, but has a GoFundMe set up on his website for anyone who is able to help donate for material costs.
To get the 3D-printable version of the mask, or to donate, head to Sparc Industries’ website.
