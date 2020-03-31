Veritas Shop Fabrication in Whitehouse notifies TWC of recent layoff of 67

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Veritas Shop Fabrication in Whitehouse has submitted a notice to the Texas Workforce Commission that states the company laid off 67 people on March 26.
According to the TWC website, the state agency received the WARN notice from the company on Monday.
Companies are required by state law to file WARN notices with the TWC to announce pending layoffs or workforce adjustments. WARN stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.
Under certain circumstances, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires you to provide notice 60 days in advance of plant closures or mass layoffs. The WARN Act is intended to offer protection to workers, their families, and communities.
KLTV News has reached out to the company for comment.
