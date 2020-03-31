Students who voluntarily moved out of apartment complex amid outbreak asked to continue paying rent

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As colleges move classes online amid the COVID-19 outbreak, some students at the University of Texas at Tyler are being told they'll have to pay their apartment rent for April and May, despite voluntarily moving out for the semester.
Molly Kubecka's son, Collin, has lived at the University Pines apartment complex on the University of Texas at Tyler campus since the beginning of the school year. Now, he's moved out as classes have moved online.
“My son, like many others that I know, are distance learning from home and we really didn’t think about the cost or the financial impact or anything,” Kubecka said.
The financial impact: rent. All residents have signed a lease, making them responsible for the monthly rent payments. The privately-owned apartment complex is asking for students to continue to pay rent for April and May, even if they have moved out so they can distance learn.
“I don’t feel comfortable signing any paperwork, because right now the paperwork states that we will be held financially responsible for the remainder of the rent or the amount that it would cost us to break the lease,” Kubecka said.
Kubecka says rent runs about $630 a month. That’s money her son doesn’t have to pay to live in a place he’s not actually living at.
“My son, most of his friends, have all been laid off. They are not working. I don’t know where they would be able to find the money to pay themselves out of the lease,” Kubecka said.
In a statement, University Pines says in part, “Unlike other on-campus residence halls at the university, we do not receive any state or federal funding. We rely on monthly installments to meet our financial obligations, including operational overhead costs and payroll for our staff.”
They also say, "We do not have reason to believe our residents or our staff are at any greater risk of transmitting COVID-19 by staying at University Pines."
Meanwhile, UT Tyler has encouraged students living in campus housing to return home.
“We could be having a hit on our credit because I do not plan on paying for him to live there for April and May or paying the rent for him to quote live there but not be there for April and May because my son certainly doesn’t have the money to do it since he’s laid off,” Kubecka said.
We also reached out to the University of Texas at Tyler. They say in part, "The University Pines housing complex is owned and operated by a third party, Campus Living Villages, on land leased from UT Tyler. Students who live in University Pines have agreements directly with that company. We are advocating on behalf of those students with CLV to resolve this issue as soon as possible."
University Pines also says, “We are grateful to our students for their patience and understanding as we work with the university to identify available options that will allow us to continue supporting our residents and our staff.”
