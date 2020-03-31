2 staffers at Heights of Tyler test positive for COVID-19

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - From a representative of The Heights of Tyler:
Representatives of The Heights of Tyler, an area 120-bed skilled nursing facility, announced they are working closely with representatives from the Northeast Texas Public Health District and other public health authorities following recent positive COVID-19 tests on two staff members both of whom are doing well.
The staff members have been away from the center for more than one week and not in contact with residents while awaiting their test results.
“At this time there is no indication the virus is spreading in our center, and our residents and staff are doing well,” a center spokesperson commented. She added: “We will continue to monitor our residents and staff on a daily basis while working with local and state public health authorities to ensure we are taking the appropriate action steps at this time. We are especially grateful for the support of all our residents and their families, dedicated team members, local leaders from the Northeast Texas Public Health District, and many others.”
Since March 13 all non-essential visits to the center have been prohibited, as later ordered by President Trump and Governor Greg Abbott. In keeping with public health privacy laws, no additional information or comments will be made at this time.