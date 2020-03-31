Smith County commissioners discuss COVID-19, Tyler’s role as healthcare hub

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court gave an update Tuesday on the county’s COVID-19 response.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County. County Judge Nathaniel Moran said there is a shortage of testing supplies and kits across the country and locally. Right now, he says the directive is to treat everyone as a possible carrier of COVID-19.
Moran said briefings about the number of patients being treated in hospitals with presumed cases is one of the issues that prompted him to issue the stay-at-home order last week.
The County is also looking ahead to the possibility of a local health system surge. Pct. 1 Commissioner Jeff Warr highlighted Tyler’s role as a healthcare hub for East Texas and said patients from other counties will need to come to Smith County for care.
Moran also addressed rumors regarding what is and is not happening under that order. He clarified that there is no need for a travel letter or permit, there is no curfew in place in Smith County, and law enforcement will not stop people just to enforce the order.
The current stay-at-home order expires April 10, and Moran said he could terminate the order early or extend.
The public comment section of the meeting included a woman who was concerned about how the county is enforcing the order and what’s being done about people hoarding food and supplies.
The caller told the court she has a family of six and that they were having to eat mostly frozen foods because a lot of stores are either out of fresh meat or so crowded she can’t practice social distancing.
Moran commended grocery stores for their efforts during this time, saying many of them have put limits on certain items. He recommends shoppers do their "best to go look at alternate sources."
