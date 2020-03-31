San Augustine County issues stay-at-home order for residents due to COVID-19 concerns

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A stay-at-home order has been issued by San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd in response to the spread of COVID-19.
The order is set to take effect Monday, March 30 at 11:59 p.m. and asks all residents of the county to remain in their homes except to attend to essential needs or services.
“All persons in San Augustine County are encouraged not to socialize or party or gather together with others during the time of this Order," Boyd stated. "This is a time for each person to protect themselves from the exposure risks of this deadly virus.”
The memorandum did not state a specific length of time the order would remain in effect.
“As soon as it is safe, by my decision, this Order will be lifted. I will do so when the threat of harm of danger or loss of life has passed.”
Boyd’s memorandum also stated the order’s requirements apply to residents of other counties who maintain a second home, camp, or shared property in San Augustine County.
“I take NO PLEASURE in placing this Restrictive Order into effect. However, I hold the duty and responsibility to protect the citizens of this county when there is a clear and present danger to their health or well-being.”
Those found in violation of the order may be punished with fines up to $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail for each offense, the memorandum stated.
Currently, there are no reported cases of coronavirus in San Augustine County.
