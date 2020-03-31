EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A foggy start to the day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the 50s this morning. Clouds will begin to break by this afternoon with a light north breeze and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. More sunshine is on the way for tomorrow with temperatures warming back into the lower 70s. Clouds increase again Thursday. Another chance for rain by Thursday afternoon that becomes more likely with a cold front on Friday. Even with the cold front, temperatures will stay in the 70s. Chances for rain will continue into the weekend.