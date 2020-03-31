Kilgore church creates Blessing Box to help fill community’s needs

The congregation at Trinity Assembly of God in Kilgore is extending blessings to others during the COVID-19 by way of the Blessing Box. (Source: Alex Leroux, KLTV News)
By Alex Leroux | March 31, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 12:25 PM

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A church in Kilgore is has created a way for East Texans to help one another during their time of need.

Lita and Gary Wilkinson attend Trinity Assembly of God in Kilgore. They knew many people needed help during the COVID-19 crisis, so they found a way to bring a small blessing to members of the community.

KLTV 7′s Alex Leroux spoke with the couple, as well as the pastor of the church to learn how the Blessing Box was created, and what their hopes are for the future.

