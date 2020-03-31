Henderson police: Suspect in fatal shooting on Wilson Street turns himself in

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson Police Department said the suspect in a fatal shooting which occurred over the weekend on Wilson St. is in custody.
According to police, Gary Jordan Jr., 29, turned himself in at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. They said he is currently in Rusk County Jail awaiting arraignment.
According to a press release, police responded to the 700 block of Wilson Street at 5 p.m. Sunday. Officers found Sabrien Walton, 45, dead with a gunshot wound.
The investigation led to a warrant being issued for Jordan.
Judicial records indicate he is charged with first-degree murder.
