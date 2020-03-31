Governor Greg Abbott extends order; schools closed until at least May 4

Abbott said that Texans will still be able to go to the store, to the bank, to get healthcare, or to get gas. Those people that work to provide essential services will still be allowed to go to work. Abbott said residents can still do outdoor activities like running, hiking, bicycle riding, fishing, hunting, or going to parks as long as they can social-distance appropriately. Later, the governor said the idea of “drive-in” church service could be a possibility on Easter.