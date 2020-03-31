ETBU leaders: University was proactive in preparing for full online instruction

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum speaks to East Texas Baptist University President Blair Blackburn and University Provost Thomas Sanders about the state of ETBU during COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning.
“Our goal is to go ahead, even if we don’t have commencement, to graduate students, to give degrees so they can go on to be nurses, educators, whatever their calling is in the next phase so that we’re not holding them back from that calling that God has placed in their lives,” Sanders said.
