East Texas business works to sanitize equipment at Tyler city parks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with an East Texas business to sanitize and disinfect city parks over the next few weeks.
The city is working with Sparking Clean Professional Exterior Cleaning and Restoration to sanitize benches, water fountains and playground equipment, according to city spokesperson Adriana Rodriguez.
Carlos Sanchez owns the cleaning business which is doing the work for the city free of charge. Sanchez says there are several chemicals they can use that are industrial strength.
“One of the most is sodium hypochlorite. All it is is the active ingredient in bleach. We use an industrial strength bleach, and we dilute it. Right now we are actually using a little bit less than what we normally use on the exterior of homes,” he said. “The virus dies almost instantly. We let it dwell for a couple of minutes and then we rinse it off. We are not going to leave the chemical or the soap on there so we rinse it off.”
Sanchez still recommends taking and using your hand sanitizer when you visit any city park. Visitors should also still follow the social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They include staying at least 6 feet from others and not gathering in any groups of more than 10.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.