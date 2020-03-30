Neal McCoy remembers Joe Diffie as one of the greatest in country music

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Singer and Longview resident Neal McCoy is remembering the man he called one of the top two country singers of his time.
McCoy was talking about Joe Diffie — an artist he admired and worked with a lot during his career. Both of them came into country music in the early 1990s.
“Matter of fact, I was out on a real small, short tour, kind of an acoustic tour with him and Mark Chestnut last year,” McCoy told KLTV’s Jamey Boyum in an interview Monday morning.
On Friday, Diffie became the first country star to announce he had tested positive for coronavirus. He died Sunday of complications from the virus, according to his publicist Scott Adkins. Diffie was 61.
“I had heard that he had the corona, had the virus. Checked back in and somebody said ‘Oh, he’s doing good, he’s gonna be alright,'" McCoy said. "Then I heard yesterday that he died, and I thought oh my gosh. “He was probably doing everything he could to stay away from it, but you know it’s just out there, and you just don’t know. We’re just doing all we can, but then you can only do so much.”
Diffie had 35 singles on the Hot Country Songs chart between 1990 and 2004, according to Grammy.com. The Grammy winner was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1993.
“He was a great singer. He was one of my two favorite singers in country music of today’s era. The two greatest country singers I think we had. One was Daryle Singletary who passed away a couple years ago, and now Joe Diffie. Joe Diffie was the other one,” McCoy said. “I was one of his biggest champions, one of his biggest fans because he had such a great voice. He could go hit those bottom notes, and he could go hit those big high notes, and I respected his range.”
Diffie’s range was highlighted in hits like “A Night to Remember," “If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets),” “John Deere Green," “Texas Size Heartache," “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox (If I Die),” and “Pickup Man.”
