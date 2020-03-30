Monday’s Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE)- Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Showers, thundershowers, and isolated thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. There is potential for a few severe storms, with the biggest risk being gusty winds. Be sure you have your First Alert Weather App downloaded with location services enabled and notifications on, so that you can stay up to date with the weather in your area. Rain will continue overnight and into the predawn hours of Tuesday. By daybreak tomorrow the showers should move out and sunshine will spill back in. Wednesday will be clear and sunny with temperatures in the low 70s. Cloudy skies and spotty showers make their way back into our area on Thursday. More rain is expected on Friday out ahead of a cold front. The start of next weekend is expected to be clear and sunny, but rain returns by Sunday.