Henderson police: 1 person dead after shooting incident on Wilson Street

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person died in a shooting incident that occurred in the 800 block of Wilson Street Sunday evening, according to the Henderson Police Department.
Lt. Brian Bathke with the Henderson Police Department said that the fatal shooting incident occurred about 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.
HPD investigators are currently working leads on a possible suspect, but no one is in custody at this time, Bathke said.
Bathke said they plan to release more details Monday morning.
