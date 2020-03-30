Henderson police name suspect at-large in shooting death

Gary Jordan (Source: James Dukes)
By Jeff Awtrey | March 30, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT - Updated March 30 at 9:24 AM

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson police have identified a suspect in connection with a Sunday shooting death.

Police say Gary Jordan Jr., 29, is at-large. They have issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to a press release, police responded to the 700 block of Wilson Street at 5 p.m. Sunday. Officers found Sabrien Walton, 45, dead with a gunshot wound.

The investigation has led to the warrant for Jordan. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. He was driving a tan 1998 Chevy S-10 single-cab pickup with license plate MTZ5120.

Anyone with information on Jordan is asked to call Henderson police.

