East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live… A warm front is expected to continue moving northward through East Texas through early tonight. As this occurs, chances for showers and thundershowers…even a few stronger thunderstorms are possible. An area of low pressure with a cold front attached, should pass to our East shortly after midnight tonight…taking the precipitation with it. A mostly cloudy start to our Tuesday is expected with more sunshine possible during the afternoon hours. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected on Wednesday with no rain expected at this time. More clouds and rain begin to move back on Thursday with the best chances being on Friday as another cold front approaches and moves through overnight Friday/early Saturday AM. Not much rain is expected on Saturday, but more scattered showers return on Sunday and Monday of next week. Note: There is a chance for a few stronger thunderstorms this evening/early tonight as this warm front/cold front combination moves through. We will continue to monitor the situation for you and if any warnings are issued, we will let you know first. Gusty winds, brief/heavy rainfall are possible with the stronger storms…if they occur. Please stay tuned.