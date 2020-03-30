East Texas roadwork for the week of March 30

The contractor is scheduled to continue frontage road and ramp construction. The new I-20 eastbound frontage road is scheduled to open to traffic on Tuesday, March 31. On Wednesday, April 1, the existing eastbound entrance ramp from US 69 will be closed for removal. There will be no access to eastbound I-20 from US 69 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as the contractor removes the existing ramp. For the remainder of this construction phase, after 5 p.m. US 69 eastbound traffic will use the ramp east of Jim Hogg Rd. The project consists of ramp improvements and construction of frontage roads.