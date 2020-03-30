East Texas man on mission to make medical masks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man is volunteering his own time on a mission to make a much needed piece of protection for people.
Masks.
We know Ryan Nichols of Longview from his efforts to rescue pets and people during hurricane Florence, through his non-profit organization 'Rescue the Universe.'
Seeing the desperate need for medical masks to help people guard themselves against catching Covid-19, the marine corps veteran went to Facebook and made an impassioned plea for sewing machines and materials.
"It's time to do what I signed up to do in the marine corps which is to protect my country, against all enemies foreign and domestic. Even if it's a virus. Helping these medical professions because they're saving us. If they go down, who's going to save us," Ryan says.
Nichols is asking that anyone who can help go to the link he has set up.
