Telehealth services expanded during COVID-19 crisis

(KLTV) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order expanding access to telehealth and telemedicine services and the Texas Psychological Association is ramping up their services by providing a project called, the TPA Pro Bono Project.
KLTV’s Dante Nuñez explains that this project will provide up to two hours of free mental health services to under or uninsured Texans and the effects of self isolation and social distancing because of COVID-19 precautions.
