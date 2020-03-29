Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: After a short period of sunshine, cloudy skies and even a few light showers moved back into East Texas during the second half of today. More clouds and rain will be likely tomorrow in the form of scattered showers and isolated strong storms. Tomorrow will start off mostly dry, with only a few scattered showers around but as we head later into the afternoon, showers and strong thunderstorms will become much more likely and will persist through the early morning hours of Tuesday until a cold front will move through and push any remaining moisture out of East Texas, clearing skies by the middle part of Tuesday afternoon. Widespread severe weather does not look likely on Monday, but a few stronger storms could generate small hail, very heavy rainfall, and damaging wind gusts so we should all certainly be Weather Alert and prepared just in case. Sunny skies and a cool start in the upper 40s for Wednesday morning before temperatures warm up into the pleasant upper 60s and low 70s across East Texas. Clouds increase once again on Thursday with a few afternoon showers possible, then more showers and storms on Friday as the next cold front moves through our area. A fair mix of clouds and sun by next weekend with isolated showers possible in the afternoon and a quick warm up into the upper 70s by Sunday.